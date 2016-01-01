Local Business Headlines

50th anniversary celebrated at Eunice Smith Home in Alton

Written by Dennis Grubaugh

 

amh euniceribbonEunice Smith Home on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 15, including a ribbon cutting for a new fountain/healing garden behind the facility’s East dining room. Taking part in the ribbon cutting, from left, are state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton; Alton Mayor Brant Walker; AMH President Dave Braasch; ESH volunteer Faye Ward (cutting the ribbon); ESH administrator Mark Jeffries; Joe Brinker, president of Bethesda Health Care, the company that manages the home; and state Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton.

 

Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs

    NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.

Click Here for Full Story

 
