Financial planning session set for OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
ALTON – Area residents are invited to attend Planning for Retirement and Beyond…, a free seminar focused on various aspects of financial planning. Sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation, the program is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the first floor Perpetual Help Center, located on the main campus of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.
Featuring a panel of local experts in the field of accounting, insurance, law, trusts and banking, this seminar will present valuable discussion on important topics for anyone to consider with their financial future in mind. Topics include:
• Individual Retirement Accounts including distributions, beneficiaries and charitable donations, presented by Mike Fitzgerald, Certified Public Accountant for Scheffel Boyle.
• Long Term Care Insurance, presented by Don Norton, Norton Insurance.
• Law/Wills/Planned Giving, presented by Jeff Roberts, Roberts Law.
• Trusts and Trust Companies, presented by Pat Heitzig, Trust Officer, retired.
• Banking and Credit Scores, presented by Jim Hoefert, Jersey State Bank.
The public is encouraged to bring their financial planning questions for this panel of local professionals.
The program is free to the public. To register, visit www.osfsaintanthonys.org, and click on View Classes & Events. For more information call (618) 465-2264.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuit against drug companies over opioids epidemic and addiction
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the county.