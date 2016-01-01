SWIC is celebrating 70 years of serving the community

Local Business Headlines

Details
Written by Dennis Grubaugh


Southwestern Illinois College turned 70 this fall, and the college is kicking off a year of events to mark the important milestone.

“As with many anniversaries and milestones in life, you take a moment to reflect on how far you've come. SWIC is no different,” said President Georgia Costello, Ph.D. “We started in Quonset huts on the grounds of what was then Belleville Township High School West on West Main with 183 students, mostly veterans returning from World War II. Today, we serve 20,000 students annually and proudly serve the largest student veteran population of all Illinois public institutions.”

Over the years, SWIC has moved and expanded its facilities. The college has grown beyond Belleville to facilities in Granite City and Red Bud, plus off-campus sites such as Scott Air Force Base and many in-district high schools.

“One thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to student success. SWIC also proudly continues to offer the best regional value in higher education as we celebrate our seventh decade of service to the community,” Costello said.

Many activities are planned for the coming academic year to celebrate the college’s 70th birthday.

Events this fall include:

• The Case of the Missing Linger Longer Loo, Schmidt Art Center, through Oct. 31
• Manufacturing Day, Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, Oct. 14
• Kashmir Dash, Belleville Campus, Oct. 21
• Trunk or Treat, Belleville Campus, Oct. 28
• Tamburitzans, Granite City High School, Nov. 5
• Holiday Tree Lighting, Belleville Campus, Nov. 16
• Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29

Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuit against drug companies over opioids epidemic and addiction

    NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the county.

