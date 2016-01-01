Local Business Headlines
- United Way Battle of the Corporate Bands set for Oct. 7 at the Old Rock House
- SIUE political scientists study mobilization of college students
- Simmons shareholder Conroy named one of New York Law Journal’s ‘Top Women in Law’
- Special celebration marks completion of rehabilitation of historic Eads Bridge
- CUB hoping for quick action on rules dealing with unregulated electricity suppliers
- SIUE receives $4,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
- New Orleans port official highlights economic opportunities for St. Louis freight market
- Alton to be designated as an Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area
Riverbend Growth Association announces new members
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
GODFREY — The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
• Avon (Tamara Foiles) – Alto
• Body Restoration – Alton
• Preferred Pediatric Home Health Care – Alton
The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuit against drug companies over opioids epidemic and addiction
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the county.