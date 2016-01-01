Riverbend Growth Association announces new members

Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuit against drug companies over opioids epidemic and addiction

NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the county.

Click Here for Full Story