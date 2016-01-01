Local Business Headlines

Riverbend Growth Association announces new members

Written by Dennis Grubaugh

 

GODFREY — The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

• Avon (Tamara Foiles) – Alto
• Body Restoration – Alton
• Preferred Pediatric Home Health Care – Alton

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities knows as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuit against drug companies over opioids epidemic and addiction

    NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the county.

