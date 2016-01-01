Local Business Headlines
- New Orleans port official highlights economic opportunities for St. Louis freight market
- Alton to be designated as an Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area
- Durbin, two others introduce Medical Bankruptcy Fairness Act
- Dinner gala to benefit proposed Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail
- Walmart hourly associates in Illinois earn more than $6.8 million in cash bonuses
- Illinois gets money to combat sexual assault against women
- HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital receives Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in Country Award
- SBDC celebrates with Columbia Quilters on first anniversary
Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way announces 2016 campaign goal
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
GRANITE CITY — The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis recently announced its 2016 campaign goal of $525,000. The annual fund-raising campaign will end in early November.
The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis serves the cities of Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice, and helped more than 80,000 people last year. Twenty health and human service organizations are supported by the Tri-Cities Area Division’s annual fundraising campaign.
“This year I had the opportunity to meet with some of the local United Way member agencies and see its tremendous impact in the tri-cities area,” said Nancy LeVault, executive director of Southwestern Illinois College – Sam Wolf Granite City Campus and chair of the Tri-Cities Area Division’s 2016 campaign. “I know this generous community will come together to help our neighbors live their best possible lives, which is why I am motivated each day to continue this work..”
United Way of Greater St. Louis has an overall 2016 campaign goal of $75 million.
For more information or to pledge a donation, contact United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division at (618) 877-6780 or visit HelpingPeople.org.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuit against drug companies over opioids epidemic and addiction
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the county.