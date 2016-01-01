Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way announces 2016 campaign goal

GRANITE CITY — The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis recently announced its 2016 campaign goal of $525,000. The annual fund-raising campaign will end in early November.

The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis serves the cities of Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice, and helped more than 80,000 people last year. Twenty health and human service organizations are supported by the Tri-Cities Area Division’s annual fundraising campaign.

“This year I had the opportunity to meet with some of the local United Way member agencies and see its tremendous impact in the tri-cities area,” said Nancy LeVault, executive director of Southwestern Illinois College – Sam Wolf Granite City Campus and chair of the Tri-Cities Area Division’s 2016 campaign. “I know this generous community will come together to help our neighbors live their best possible lives, which is why I am motivated each day to continue this work..”

United Way of Greater St. Louis has an overall 2016 campaign goal of $75 million.

For more information or to pledge a donation, contact United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division at (618) 877-6780 or visit HelpingPeople.org.