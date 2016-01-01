Anderson, Mercy hospitals partner on cancer care

Anderson Hospital and Mercy in St. Louis have partnered to offer a unique model of integrated cancer care that will provide both chemotherapy and radiation services within the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center, located in Maryville. Chemotherapy services began at the center Sept. 19. Installation of new, state-of-the-art radiation oncology equipment is taking place now and services are scheduled to go live in early 2017. A celebration with hospital leaders, board members, doctors and special guests took place Sept. 27 – nine years to the day of the original building dedication. In 2007, Marcia Billhartz honored her husband’s legacy of giving back to the community with a $1 million donation to Anderson Hospital in support of cancer research, patient care services, education and community outreach. Her gift established the name of the center. From left are: Cheryl Matejka, Mercy CFO; Mark Shashek, chairman, Anderson board of trustees; Wendy McIntyre, Anderson director of Cancer Care Services; Dr. Charles Rehm, regional chief administrative officer for Mercy St. Louis; Dr. Jaymeson Stroud, radiation oncologist at Anderson Mercy Cancer Care; Marcia Billhartz; Keith Page, president and CEO of Anderson Hospital; Lisa Klaustermeier, Anderson chief nursing officer; Dr. Scott Wong, Anderson Hospital Medical Staff president; Dr. Syed Arshad, oncologist and hematologist for Anderson Mercy Cancer Care; and Sr. Gayle Evans, director, Mission Services for Mercy.