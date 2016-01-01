Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off to be held Oct 15 at Elijah P’s

ALTON — Alton Main Street invites the public to the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off to be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon until 3 p.m. in the giant warehouse and beautiful pavilion at Elijah P’s, 401 Piasa St.

The Chili Cook-Off encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories.

Judges will award $100 prizes to winners in four categories: Individual, Organization, Business and Restaurant. The team chosen as “People’s Choice” will receive the coveted silver ladle plaque and bragging rights. In addition to awards for the best chili, Alton Main Street is also giving a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth.

There are spaces available inside the warehouse for electric set-up (crock pot, roaster, etc.), and spaces available in the outdoor pavilion for gas set-ups (propane stove or grill). Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis; participation should be confirmed by Oct. 10.

Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa St. in Alton, or by phone at (618) 465-6676. Tickets may be available at the door.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, which include tickets to the event. Funds raised will support Alton Main Street’s ongoing efforts to improve and promote Downtown Alton. To download a registration form, visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com. If you have questions after reading the registration form, contact Executive Director Sara McGibany at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (618) 463-1016.

