Eunice Smith Home to celebrate 50th anniversary on Oct. 15



ALTON – Eunice Smith Home, 1251 College Ave. on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

The general public is encouraged to tour the facility, and refreshments will be served. Staff members will be on hand to answer questions about the history of the facility.

“Eunice Smith Home has been an important part of this community for 50 years,” said Mark Jeffries, ESH administrator. “We look forward to the opportunity to welcome everyone to the campus and show them how our caring staff takes care of our residents.”

The 62-bed skilled nursing facility opened in 1966 and is named after Eunice Smith, who donated the land on which Alton Memorial Hospital was built in the 1930s. The nursing home site was part of the Elm Ridge estate where the Smith family lived. Ellen Smith Hatch, sister of the home’s namesake and co-founder of Alton Memorial Hospital, provided the land for the home to help realize Miss Eunice’s vision of long-term care services on campus in addition to the care provided by the hospital. Eunice Smith died in 1955.

Eunice Smith Home offers occupational, speech and physical therapy, dietitians, resident activities and the Memory Lane Secure Dementia Unit. The facility in 2015 was the first nursing home in the state to earn an “E for Excellence” award from the American Health Care Association

Eunice Smith Home is not-for-profit and part of Alton Memorial Hospital and BJC Healthcare. In 2015, BJC entered into an agreement with Bethesda Health Group to manage the home.

For more information about the open house, call (618) 463-7330.