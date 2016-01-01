People in Business, Collinsville, plans panel discussion, networking

The Collinsville Chapter of People in Business is planning a networking session and panel discussion as part of a relaunch of the chapter’s activities.

Local businesses are invited to a ribbon cutting and grand reopening from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at PIB’s meeting site, the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce office, 221 W Main St. (PIB – Collinsville meets every third Tuesday at the same time and place.)

The panel discussion will be on what local Chambers of Commerce and People in Business can do for the business community.

Among those expected to participate are:

• Dawn Mushill, executive director, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Area Chamber of Commerce

• Wendi Valenti, executive director, Collinsville Chamber of Commerce

• Nancie Zobrist, executive director, Highland Chamber of Commerce

• Jeremy Colton, managing member, Big Frog T-Shirts & More of Edwardsville, and a multi-chamber member

People in Business provides a personal business resource network for information, friendship, corporate coordination and education.

For more information contact Colton through his business at (618) 223-5788.