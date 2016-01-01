Local Business Headlines
- Midwest Block & Brick expands across several states through acquisitions
- Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action complaint against Ford Motor Co. over sunroofs
- National Park Service manager in St. Louis to helm Pullman National Monument
- Story behind Riverlands nature area topic of presentation Oct. 7 in Alton
- Two Alton businesses being honored as part of Illinois Made initiative
- Anderson Hospital unveils new private patient unit
- Bank of Edwardsville honored with national award for Fairmont Center
- In first chancellor's address, Pembrook seeks to build on SIUE’s momentum
People in Business, Collinsville, plans panel discussion, networking
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
The Collinsville Chapter of People in Business is planning a networking session and panel discussion as part of a relaunch of the chapter’s activities.
Local businesses are invited to a ribbon cutting and grand reopening from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at PIB’s meeting site, the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce office, 221 W Main St. (PIB – Collinsville meets every third Tuesday at the same time and place.)
The panel discussion will be on what local Chambers of Commerce and People in Business can do for the business community.
Among those expected to participate are:
• Dawn Mushill, executive director, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Area Chamber of Commerce
• Wendi Valenti, executive director, Collinsville Chamber of Commerce
• Nancie Zobrist, executive director, Highland Chamber of Commerce
• Jeremy Colton, managing member, Big Frog T-Shirts & More of Edwardsville, and a multi-chamber member
People in Business provides a personal business resource network for information, friendship, corporate coordination and education.
For more information contact Colton through his business at (618) 223-5788.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuit against drug companies over opioids epidemic and addiction
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the county.