Local Business Headlines
- Physician’s assistant joins internal medicine team at Bethalto Health Center
- Airport’s 22nd Annual Open House features home and car shows and plane rides
- Lewis and Clark Community College’s fall open house moves outdoors
- SIUE ranked most affordable in Illinois by online publisher
- Scott Credit Union pledges $250,000 for new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
- Realtors Association of Southwestern Illinois donates supplies to area schoolchildren
- Reliance Bancshares announces $20 million payment to satisfy outstanding TARP dividends
- Swansea woman, four others are state caregiver honorees
Memorial Auxiliary plans Unique Boutique event
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
A variety of unique craft and gift items will be available at Memorial Auxiliary's Unique Boutique Friday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Memorial Health Education Center, 706 East Highway 50 in O'Fallon.
At Unique Boutique will be:
- Monogrammed items by NSquared Designs
- Ashlyn Ahlers’ handmade tutus, bows and bracelets
- Debbie Doodle Creations’ hand-painted and jeweled plates that can be personalized
- Virginia Witt’s specialty designed ornaments for personalization
- Hand-woven specialty baskets by Basket and Bead
- Chocolates by Kakao Chocolates
- Lionne Designs’ collection of jewelry in sterling silver, 14k gold-filled, genuine and natural stones
Credit cards will be accepted by most vendors. For more information, contact Memorial’s Auxiliary at (618) 257-5545 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuit against drug companies over opioids epidemic and addiction
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the county.