Memorial Auxiliary plans Unique Boutique event

A variety of unique craft and gift items will be available at Memorial Auxiliary's Unique Boutique Friday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Memorial Health Education Center, 706 East Highway 50 in O'Fallon.

At Unique Boutique will be:

- Monogrammed items by NSquared Designs

- Ashlyn Ahlers’ handmade tutus, bows and bracelets

- Debbie Doodle Creations’ hand-painted and jeweled plates that can be personalized

- Virginia Witt’s specialty designed ornaments for personalization

- Hand-woven specialty baskets by Basket and Bead

- Chocolates by Kakao Chocolates

- Lionne Designs’ collection of jewelry in sterling silver, 14k gold-filled, genuine and natural stones

Credit cards will be accepted by most vendors. For more information, contact Memorial’s Auxiliary at (618) 257-5545 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.