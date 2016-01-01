Local Business Headlines
- Midwest Block & Brick expands across several states through acquisitions
- Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action complaint against Ford Motor Co. over sunroofs
- National Park Service manager in St. Louis to helm Pullman National Monument
- Story behind Riverlands nature area topic of presentation Oct. 7 in Alton
- Two Alton businesses being honored as part of Illinois Made initiative
- Anderson Hospital unveils new private patient unit
- Bank of Edwardsville honored with national award for Fairmont Center
- In first chancellor's address, Pembrook seeks to build on SIUE’s momentum
Memorial Auxiliary plans Unique Boutique event
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
A variety of unique craft and gift items will be available at Memorial Auxiliary's Unique Boutique Friday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Memorial Health Education Center, 706 East Highway 50 in O'Fallon.
At Unique Boutique will be:
- Monogrammed items by NSquared Designs
- Ashlyn Ahlers’ handmade tutus, bows and bracelets
- Debbie Doodle Creations’ hand-painted and jeweled plates that can be personalized
- Virginia Witt’s specialty designed ornaments for personalization
- Hand-woven specialty baskets by Basket and Bead
- Chocolates by Kakao Chocolates
- Lionne Designs’ collection of jewelry in sterling silver, 14k gold-filled, genuine and natural stones
Credit cards will be accepted by most vendors. For more information, contact Memorial’s Auxiliary at (618) 257-5545 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuit against drug companies over opioids epidemic and addiction
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the county.