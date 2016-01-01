Local Business Headlines
- Midwest Block & Brick expands across several states through acquisitions
- Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action complaint against Ford Motor Co. over sunroofs
- National Park Service manager in St. Louis to helm Pullman National Monument
- Story behind Riverlands nature area topic of presentation Oct. 7 in Alton
- Two Alton businesses being honored as part of Illinois Made initiative
- Anderson Hospital unveils new private patient unit
- Bank of Edwardsville honored with national award for Fairmont Center
- In first chancellor's address, Pembrook seeks to build on SIUE’s momentum
Dillard’s Sale in Alton Memorial lobby Sept. 21-22
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will conduct a Dillard’s sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. Dillard’s will have a wide variety of products for sale.
For more information, call (618) 463-7872.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuit against drug companies over opioids epidemic and addiction
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the county.