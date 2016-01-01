Local Business Headlines
- Reliance Bancshares announces $20 million payment to satisfy outstanding TARP dividends
- Swansea woman, four others are state caregiver honorees
- Second phase of Trailblazer Commons student housing complex opens near LCCC
- Illinois attorney general announces $10 million settlement with former Hartford refinery owner
- Lawyer Sivia receives exit planning certification
- Memorial receives approval from state board to build medical office building in Shiloh
- Port District receives Illinois Intrastate Shuttle Project Designation
- Federal highway administrator spotlights region's freight growth potential, infrastructure needs
Dillard’s Sale in Alton Memoirla lobby Sept. 21-22
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will conduct a Dillard’s sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. Dillard’s will have a wide variety of products for sale.
For more information, call (618) 463-7872.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuit against drug companies over opioids epidemic and addiction
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the county.