Dillard’s Sale in Alton Memorial lobby Sept. 21-22



ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will conduct a Dillard’s sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. Dillard’s will have a wide variety of products for sale.

For more information, call (618) 463-7872.