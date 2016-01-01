HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital adds second health fair, for the fall

HIGHLAND – HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, which has enjoyed success with its spring health fair attracting more than 1,000 attendees annually, is now planning a second fair for the fall.

Screenings are going to be conducted from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at Highland Hope Church, located at 12846 Daiber Road, Highland.

Area residents wanting to attend the 2016 Fall St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Fair must pre-register and pre-pay for an appointment time in-person at a number of upcoming pre-register sign-up events, all in the main lobby of the hospital. They include: Thursday, Sept. 15, 8 to 10 a.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 20, noon to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4 to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 29, 8 to 10 a.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 4, noon to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 11, 4 to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 13, 8 to 10 a.m.

Anyone without a scheduled appointment must wait until walk-ins are accepted after 10:30 a.m.

The Fall St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Fair is a self-pay service. St. Joseph’s Hospital will not bill insurance plans for any services rendered and will not be able to provide an insurance claim.

St. Joseph’s Hospital will mail test results to participants in approximately three to four weeks following the fair; no test results will be mailed or faxed to a health-care provider.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older to take any blood test offered at the Fall Health Fair.

In addition to offering vital statistics such as height and weight, guests attending the health fair can receive blood screenings ($45); Prostatic Specific Antigen screenings ($15); Hemoglobin A1C ($10); Vitamin D screening ($15); peak flow ($5) - measures lung function; bone density screening ($5); flu shots ($26).

Free tests and screenings will include: blood pressure, dental health, BMI and nutrition.

For more information call (618) 651-2739.