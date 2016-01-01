Ameren offers hardship assistance grants to not-for-profits

COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois is providing grants to non-profit organizations that are experiencing difficulty paying their electric bill.

The funds are administered through the Energy Assistance Foundation, and are available to qualifying 501(c)3 organizations that have an active Ameren Illinois electric account.

“Non-profits in Illinois are making a difference by providing a tremendous service for those in need,” said Shirley Stennis, director of Customer Service for Ameren Illinois. “By providing resources to these organizations, they can continue to have a positive effect on our communities and the many lives they touch.”

Assistance will be provided to qualifying organizations in the form of a one-time grant that is applied directly to the organization’s electric account. Grant amounts are based on the number of eligible applicants that apply and applications must be postmarked by Sept. 29 for consideration.

For applications, non-profits can go to www.amerenillinois.com.

— From the Illinois Business Journal