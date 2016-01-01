Local Business Headlines
- Reliance Bancshares announces $20 million payment to satisfy outstanding TARP dividends
- Swansea woman, four others are state caregiver honorees
- Second phase of Trailblazer Commons student housing complex opens near LCCC
- Illinois attorney general announces $10 million settlement with former Hartford refinery owner
- Lawyer Sivia receives exit planning certification
- Memorial receives approval from state board to build medical office building in Shiloh
- Port District receives Illinois Intrastate Shuttle Project Designation
- Federal highway administrator spotlights region's freight growth potential, infrastructure needs
Ameren offers hardship assistance grants to not-for-profits
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois is providing grants to non-profit organizations that are experiencing difficulty paying their electric bill.
The funds are administered through the Energy Assistance Foundation, and are available to qualifying 501(c)3 organizations that have an active Ameren Illinois electric account.
“Non-profits in Illinois are making a difference by providing a tremendous service for those in need,” said Shirley Stennis, director of Customer Service for Ameren Illinois. “By providing resources to these organizations, they can continue to have a positive effect on our communities and the many lives they touch.”
Assistance will be provided to qualifying organizations in the form of a one-time grant that is applied directly to the organization’s electric account. Grant amounts are based on the number of eligible applicants that apply and applications must be postmarked by Sept. 29 for consideration.
For applications, non-profits can go to www.amerenillinois.com.
— From the Illinois Business Journal
Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuit against drug companies over opioids epidemic and addiction
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Suffolk County against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the county.