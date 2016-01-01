Savor 2016 Restaurant Week to get underway in Edwardsville/Glen Carbon

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce is spearheading the community’s first restaurant week dining campaign, Savor 2016, to be held from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 25.

A total of 21 Ed/Glen Chamber-member restaurants are participating along with a presenting sponsor – Ordello Online Menu Ordering Systems – and eight in-kind co-sponsors.

“Savor 2016 is a salute to our community’s restaurateurs, cuisine and diners, and a celebration of the cuisine that makes our region a culinary hot spot,” said Desiree Bennyhoff, Ed/Glen Chamber president and chief executive officer. “The 10-day campaign features a special opportunity for diners to visit old favorites and also try the many new restaurants that have opened in our market.”

Specially priced lunch and dinner offerings – at price points of $10 for lunch and $25 for dinner - will be highlighted by each participating dining establishment in addition to the regular menu. Several participating restaurants are also featuring signature event glassware as part of their offer.

The 21 participating Savor 2016 restaurants are: 1818 Chophouse, Andria’s Countryside Restaurant, Annie’s Frozen Custard, Bella Milano Edwardsville, Big Daddy’s Edwardsville, Bull & Bear Grill & Bar, Catrinas, Chava’s Mexican Restaurant, Cleveland-Heath, Doc’s Smokehouse & Catering, Foundry Public House, Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, Mike Shannon’s Grill Edwardsville, Peel Wood Fired Pizza, Recess Brewing, Source Juicery, Stur Restaurant, Sugo’s Spaghetteria, Wang Gang Asian and The Wooden Nickel Pub & Grill.

Ordello, a provider of affordably priced, enterprise-level online food ordering systems exclusively for independent restaurants and independent restaurant chains, is the campaign’s presenting partner.

In-kind media and marketing partners include: Robert “Chick” Fritz Inc., IllinoiSOUTH Tourism, Feast, Sauce, WSIE 88.7 FM, the Illinois Business Journal, The Telegraph and Belleville News-Democrat.

Savor 2016 coordinator Kerry Smith says the initiative’s primary purpose is to support and serve local restaurateurs who are faithful members of the Ed/Glen Chamber.

“Driving trips and transactions into our hardworking, quality and value-driven dining community is what we’re all about,” Smith said. “The Ed/Glen Chamber is a member-driven organization that is dedicated to a strong, private-sector regional economy,” she said. “To that end, we are fiercely committed to serving as a mission-critical catalyst for business success – and that includes serving our unique market sectors such as the local restaurant industry. We’re proud of the unique dining destinations we serve, and we invite the public to sample them Sept. 16 to 25.”

Daily gift certificate prize drawings will take place and menu details are available on Savor 2016’s Facebook page, facebook.com/EdGlenRestaurantWeek.

For more information, call the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce at (618) 656-7600.

— From the Illinois Business Journal