HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital plans Shriners Orthopedic Screening Clinic

HIGHLAND – HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is hosting a Shriners Orthopedic Screening Clinic for children from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the Ungacta Conference Center at the hospital. The clinic is open to all children under the age of 18.

The free screening clinic will give parents who suspect their child may have an orthopedic condition the opportunity to have them evaluated by a local physician, and if necessary, refer them to seek treatment at Shriners Hospitals for Children. There is no appointment necessary and families do not need to know a member of the Shriners fraternity to participate.

Children will not be diagnosed at this clinic, but evaluated to determine if they have a condition that is treatable at Shriners. Conditions include but are not limited to: scoliosis, club foot, hip problems, shoulder and arm problems, limb-length differences, and bowed legs.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a health-care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patient’s’ ability to pay.

For more information or questions, call (618) 882-6135.